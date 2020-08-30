Home > World

China's Wang Yi tells other countries not to interfere in Chinese internal affairs

The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Sunday what was happening in the Xinjiang region and Hong Kong was an internal Chinese matter and that other countries should not interfere.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier said that in a meeting with Wang-Yi he had reminded him of Paris’ deep concerns about the worsening human rights situation in those two regions.

