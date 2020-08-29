China's Wuhan says all schools to reopen on Tuesday
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Aug 2020 07:52 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2020 07:52 PM BdST
Wuhan, Ground Zero for the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chinese city hardest hit by the coronavirus, will reopen all its schools and kindergartens on Tuesday, local authorities said.
As many as 2,842 educational institutions across the city are set to open their doors to almost 1.4 million students when the autumn semester gets underway, the local government announced on Friday. Wuhan University reopened on Monday.
The city said it has drawn up emergency plans to switch back to online teaching should risk levels change. It advised students to wear masks to and from school and avoid public transportation if possible.
Schools have been ordered to stock up on disease control equipment and to carry out drills and training sessions to help prepare for new outbreaks. They must also restrict unnecessary mass gatherings, and submit daily reports to health authorities.
Foreign students and teachers who have not received notice from their school will not be allowed to return, it said.
The central Chinese city, where the COVID-19 epidemic is believed to have originated, was locked down for more than two months from late January. The city's death toll of 3,869 accounts for more than 80% of China's total.
Wuhan has been steadily returning to normal since April, when the lockdown was lifted, and it has not reported any new local transmissions of the coronavirus since May 18.
- Wuhan to reopen schools Tuesday
- Banksy's migrant rescue boat stranded at sea
- Graft investigation threatens Brazil’s Bolsonaro
- Afghanistan flash floods kill 160
- Italian politicians target migrants as virus reappears
- Japan PM Abe resigns
- How Japan might pick a new leader
- Internation reaction to Abe's resignation
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh cancels JSC, JDC exams in pandemic
- Padma port ready to receive large equipment for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant
- Journalist and author Rahat Khan dies at 80
- Bangladeshi woman, daughter found dead in Kuwait apartment
- 'Black Panther' film star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43, after cancer battle
- Bangladesh counts 2,131 new virus cases, deaths top 4,200
- Boeing finds flaws in fuselage of some Dreamliners; 8 aircraft affected
- Parents of primary school students worried about annual exams amid pandemic
- As pandemic rages on, Dhaka's slum-dwellers are unfazed
- Public transports to readjust fares to usual rates from Sep 1: Quader