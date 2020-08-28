Hurricane Laura ploughs through Louisiana
Published: 28 Aug 2020 12:09 AM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2020 12:09 AM BdST
After making landfall as one of the strongest storms to hit Louisiana on record, Hurricane Laura steamrolled up through the state on Thursday, leaving a trail of far-flung damage in its wake.
The storm, which came ashore near Cameron, Louisiana, after midnight as a Category 4 hurricane, brought 150 mph winds and a major storm surge out of the Gulf, ripping the facades off brick buildings in Lake Charles, and swatting telephone poles to the ground. Laura weakened as it moved inland, but remained destructive, with strong winds and heavy rain, and the potential to spawn deadly tornadoes.
The first confirmed US death from the storm was that of a 14-year-old girl in Leesville, Louisiana, a small city about 100 miles inland. According to the Louisiana governor’s office, the girl was killed when a tree fell on her family’s home.
By 10 am Central time, the storm had passed through Leesville and was centred around Campti, a town on the Red River about 50 miles southeast of Shreveport, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 35 miles in all directions, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was trudging northward at 16 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph — near the low end of the Category 1 range — and it was expected to diminish to a tropical storm in the next few hours.
Utility companies reported that about 404,000 customers in Louisiana and another 104,000 in Texas were without power Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.
Gov John Bel Edwards of Louisiana said Thursday morning that his state had been hit with “extensive” damage to structures, particularly in the Lake Charles area.
Fire broke out Thursday morning at a chemical plant in Westlake, Louisiana, local authorities said, sending thick smoke over a wide area and prompting shelter-in-place directives for residents in the communities of Westlake, Moss Bluff and Sulphur.
Mayor Robert Hardey of Westlake said the fire was burning at a plant operated by BioLab, a subsidiary of Kik Custom Products, which makes cleaners, antifreeze and other chemical products.
A chlorine leak from the BioLab facility appeared to have started the fire. A Louisiana State Police emergency unit was responding to a “hazardous material incident” at the site, according to Robert Fontenot, a police official.
