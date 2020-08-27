China fires missiles into South China Sea, sending US a message

The missile launches on Wednesday punctuated a series of military exercises that China has conducted this month at a time of rising tensions with the United States over its territorial claims in the South China Sea and its attempts to pressure Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that Beijing claims as its own.

Senior Col Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, did not mention the missiles on Thursday but confirmed that China had carried out long-planned drills over an area that stretched from Qingdao in northeastern China to disputed islands in the South China Sea known as the Spratlys.

“The above exercises are not directed at any country,” Wu said in Beijing.

China had signaled its plans to test the missiles by declaring a travel exclusion zone in a part of the South China Sea this week. US forces in the region detected the launch of four missiles from the mainland to that area, the American defence official said.

The Pentagon is now assessing the types of missiles involved. Among the medium-range missiles in China’s growing arsenal are the DF-26 and the DF-21, which can attack moving targets at sea.

Tensions over the South China Sea and Taiwan have risen sharply in recent weeks as part of the broader deterioration of relations between China and the United States. The US military has recently stepped up operations in the area, including the deployment of two aircraft carriers in July in the waters China claims.

The State Department also declared last month that China’s expansive maritime claims across most of the South China Sea were illegal, siding more clearly than ever before with other nations in the region, including Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The Trump administration further raised the stakes on Wednesday when the Commerce Department banned purchases from the United States by two dozen Chinese companies that played a role over the past decade in China’s construction of an archipelago of artificial islands on coral reefs.

© 2020 New York Times News Service