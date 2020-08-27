Arrest in overnight shooting during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin

A court document from Lake County, Illinois, shows Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested in Antioch, Illinois, on Wednesday morning after being charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the fatal shooting that took place only hours earlier. Antioch is about 30 minutes southwest of Kenosha, just over the Illinois line.

The shooting took place during a third night of protests over the shooting of Blake and after demonstrators clashed with law enforcement officials near the county courthouse downtown.

Tuesday evening was spent in a shifting, hourslong standoff between police and protesters. Protesters assembled outside a newly erected metal barrier protecting the courthouse and threw water bottles, rocks and fireworks at police.

Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets, repeatedly warning the crowd that they were violating the city curfew of 8 p.m. and risking arrest. The crowd was eventually forced out of the park and onto city streets.

Many protesters left the area, but others lingered and walked to a gas station several blocks away. There, a group of men with guns stood outside, promising to protect the property and verbally sparring with the arriving protesters. As the night stretched on, the gas station became a tense gathering spot.

Police officers had crept closer to the gas station in armoured trucks, urging the people who were still there to go home.

After midnight, shots were fired outside the gas station. Three people were struck, Sheriff David Beth said. The Kenosha Police Department said that there were two fatalities and that one person had been taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

On Tuesday, the family of Blake, a Black resident whose children were nearby as their father was shot this week by a white police officer, had called for calm. Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, had told reporters she opposed the sort of destruction that had been left by protests spurred by her son’s shooting.

Blake, she and other family members said, is conscious in a hospital after being shot seven times. Family members and lawyers said he was partially paralysed from a bullet that severed his spinal cord.

