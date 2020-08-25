Three killed, 41 wounded in Taliban truck bomb in Afghanistan
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Aug 2020 05:30 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2020 05:30 PM BdST
Taliban insurgents set off a truck bomb on Tuesday in an attack on Afghan army commandos, killing three people and wounding 41, the defence ministry said, despite steps towards peace talks with the US-backed government.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the blast in the northern province of Balkh, saying on Twitter they had attacked the commandos.
The defence ministry said two members of the commando force were killed and six wounded, while the rest of the casualties were civilians.
The blast came as a Taliban delegation visited the Pakistani capital to discuss a peace process underpinned by an agreement between the Taliban and the United States on the withdrawal of US forces in exchange for Taliban security guarantees and a promise to open power-sharing talks with the government.
But despite what many Afghans see as the best hope for peace since the latest phase of Afghanistan’s war began in 2001, the level of violence has remained high.
Diplomats and officials say the violence is sapping the trust needed for talks.
The government has asked repeatedly for a ceasefire before negotiations start in Qatar’s capital of Doha, a request the Taliban have refused.
Diplomats say Pakistan, which has long had influence over different Afghan factions, including the Taliban, has in recent months been pushing for a reduction in violence.
It was not immediately clear what issues would be discussed in the talks between the Taliban and the Pakistanis in Islamabad.
- Pompeo mixes diplomacy with partisan politics on Mideast trip
- Rohingya hold 'silent protest' on exodus anniversary
- Consider 'beauty of diversity': NZ mosque victim daughter tells gunman
- Peru's pandemic tensions burst with nightclub tragedy
- Belarus protesters pack capital Minsk
- Russia is miffed by cool reception of its vaccine
- Christchurch massacre sentencing: What to expect
- 15 die in Philippine bombings
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Loaded container ship tilts at Chattogram port
- First documented coronavirus reinfection reported in Hong Kong
- Bangladesh war hero CR Dutta dies at 93
- Former BAEC chairman Dilip Kumar Saha dies from COVID-19
- Internet explodes as thousands ask why questions about ACC case are ignored
- Bangladesh to lift Rohingya internet ban as anniversary nears
- Leader of India's opposition Congress holds on after dissent letter
- Daughter of NZ mosque victim tells gunman: consider 'beauty of diversity' while in prison
- Bangladesh plans to open antigen tests for COVID-19
- Bangladesh not ready to reopen schools in September as pandemic rages