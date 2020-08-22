Russia's coronavirus infection tally passes 950,000
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Aug 2020 04:31 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2020 04:31 PM BdST
Russia reported 4,921 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing its confirmed national tally up to 951,897.
Authorities said 121 people had died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 16,310.
