Russia's coronavirus infection tally passes 950,000

Published: 22 Aug 2020 04:31 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2020 04:31 PM BdST

Russia reported 4,921 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing its confirmed national tally up to 951,897.

Authorities said 121 people had died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 16,310.

