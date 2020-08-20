Ex-Trump adviser Bannon is charged with fraud in ‘Build the Wall Campaign’
>>Alan Feuer and William K. Rashbaum, The New York Times
Published: 20 Aug 2020 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2020 08:36 PM BdST
Steven Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former top campaign aide, was charged Thursday in New York with fraud for his role in a scheme related to “We Build the Wall,” an online fundraising effort that collected more than $25 million, officials said.
Bannon and three other defendants “defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalising on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretence that all of that money would be spent on construction,” said Audrey Strauss, the acting US attorney in Manhattan.
©2020 The New York Times Company
More stories
- Iran detains UAE ship, crew
- Putin critic Navalny in coma, aides suspect poisoning
- Ex-Trump adviser Bannon is charged with fraud
- Obama assails Trump as unfit
- HK will suspend some legal cooperation with US
- India logs record daily jump of 69,652 virus cases
- UAE could get jets in side agreement to Israel deal
- S Korea COVID-19 infections 'in full swing'
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Bangladesh ready to trial COVID-19 vaccine from India
- Bangladesh finalises primary school reopening plan
- Bangladesh names virologist Tahmina Shirin as director of disease control agency IEDCR
- Gmail hit by massive outage worldwide
- Bangladesh receives record $1.98bn foreign loans in June amid pandemic
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- Shipra, an associate of Sinha, plans to file case over social media photos
- A security guard’s meeting with Biden went viral. On Tuesday, she helped nominate him
- Apple is worth $2 trillion, punctuating Big Tech’s grip