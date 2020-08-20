Home > World

Ex-Trump adviser Bannon is charged with fraud in ‘Build the Wall Campaign’

  >>Alan Feuer and William K. Rashbaum, The New York Times 

Published: 20 Aug 2020 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2020 08:36 PM BdST

Steven Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former top campaign aide, was charged Thursday in New York with fraud for his role in a scheme related to “We Build the Wall,” an online fundraising effort that collected more than $25 million, officials said.

Bannon and three other defendants “defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalising on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretence that all of that money would be spent on construction,” said Audrey Strauss, the acting US attorney in Manhattan.

