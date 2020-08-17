Wife of Brazil's president says she has tested negative for coronavirus
Published: 17 Aug 2020 02:04 AM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2020 02:21 AM BdST
Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, said on Sunday she had tested negative for the novel coronavirus, roughly two weeks after first contracting the disease.
Several members of the Bolsonaro family have gotten sick with COVID-19 as Brazil has the second highest number of cases in the world after the United States.
Michelle's grandmother died of the disease earlier this week, Jair himself got sick in July and his fourth son, Jair Renan, has now tested positive.
"Thank you for your prayers and for all your acts of love," Michelle Bolsonaro said on social media announcing her test result.
As of Saturday, Brazil had 107,232 deaths attributed to coronavirus and 3.3 million confirmed cases.
