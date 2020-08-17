Street protests in Belarus after contested election
Tens of thousands of people, joined by workers from state-owned industrial plants, have taken to the streets this week, mounting the most serious political challenge to strongman President Alexander Lukashenko's 26 years of rule.
A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An aerial view shows a square crowded with opposition supporters during a protest against presidential election results in Grodno, Belarus August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
People attend an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A view shows flowers attached to a shield of a Belarusian Interior Ministry troops' member during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A demonstrator reacts while holding the historical white-red-white flag of Belarus during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A participant kisses a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Participants approach a law enforcement officer with open arms during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People, including employees of Minsk Tractor Works, take part in an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. The banner reads: "Not sheep. Not a herd. Not the little people. We are workers of MTZ (Minsk Tractor Plant) and we aren't twenty in number but there are 16,000 of us!" REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People gather outside a detention centre in search of their relatives and acquaintances, who were detained during recent protests against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Men walk out of a detention center after being released, following recent protests against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
