Street protests in Belarus after contested election

People, including employees of Minsk Tractor Works, take part in an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. The banner reads: "Not sheep. Not a herd. Not the little people. We are workers of MTZ (Minsk Tractor Plant) and we aren't twenty in number but there are 16,000 of us!" REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko