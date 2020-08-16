S Korea-US delay military drills over COVID-19 concerns
>>
Published: 16 Aug 2020 05:06 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2020 05:06 PM BdST
South Korea and the United States will start their annual joint military drills on Tuesday, in what local media said was a two-day delay after a South Korean officer tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The drills will start on Tuesday, “considering the COVID-19 situation,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday.
The training, which had been scheduled to begin on Sunday, was pushed back after the positive test on Friday of the Army officer, who was to have taken part, Yonhap News Agency said.
The combined drills are closely monitored by North Korea, which calls them a “rehearsal for war.” They have been reduced in recent years to facilitate US negotiations aimed at dismantling Pyongyang’s nuclear programmes.
This year’s exercises will be scaled down, not mobilising US-based troops amid COVID-19 restrictions on the travel of US personnel to South Korea.
This year’s programme, running to Aug. 28, will focus on a “combined defence posture,” while exercises for the transition of wartime operational control on the Korean peninsula will be “partly conducted,” the joint chiefs said in a statement.
This could delay President Moon Jae-in’s plan to take over wartime operational control from the United States before his term ends in 2022, experts say.
South Korea and the United States had cancelled their springtime drills due to the pandemic.
- US looking at pressuring more Chinese firms
- Trump mulls pardon for Edward Snowden
- Israel, UAE pushed together due to external events
- US president’s brother Robert Trump dies
- US seizes Iranian fuel from ships headed to Venezuela
- US calls for credible probe into Beirut blast
- Irish tourism boss quits after holidaying abroad
- Latin America virus cases exceed 6m
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Coronavirus will leave Bangladesh by itself, says health minister
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- OPPO kicks off Reno4 sales in Bangladesh
- Hamid chose to remain in jail after refusing to join Zia’s cabinet
- Inside the Indemnity Ordinance that protected the killers of Bangabandhu
- Bangladesh gold prices ease after record surge
- India's Dhoni quits international cricket, to play IPL
- Murtaja Baseer, a pioneer of surrealist art in Bangladesh, dies at 88
- US seizes Iranian fuel from ships headed to Venezuela
- Robert Trump, president's brother who shunned the spotlight, dies