Nearly 6% of people in England may have had COVID-19, researchers say
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Aug 2020 04:16 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2020 04:16 PM BdST
Nearly 6% of people in England were likely infected with COVID-19 during the peak of the pandemic, researchers studying the prevalence of infections said on Thursday, millions more people than have tested positive for the disease.
A total of 313,798 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain, 270,971 of which have been in England, or just 0.5% of the English population.
However, a study which tested more than 100,000 people across England for antibodies to the coronavirus showed that nearly 6% of people had them, suggesting that 3.4 million people had previously contracted COVID-19 by the end of the June.
The results are consistent with other surveys, such as those conducted by the Office for National Statistics, which suggest higher levels of COVID-19 in the community during the pandemic than implied by daily testing statistics.
Healthcare and care workers were most likely to have been previously infected. Prevalence of infections appeared to be be highest in London, where 13% of people had antibodies, while minority ethnic groups were two to three times as likely to have had COVID-19 compared to white people.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had early on hailed antibody tests as a potential game-changer in tackling the pandemic. But while helpful for population studies, scientists say the margin of error for the tests makes them unreliable for use at the individual level.
The researchers also cautioned that although antibody tests were helpful for running such large scale studies, they were not a guarantee of future immunity.
“There are still many unknowns with this new virus, including the extent to which the presence of antibodies offers protection against future infections,” said Graham Cooke, research lead at Imperial.
“Using the finger-prick tests suitable for large scale home testing has given us clearest insight yet into the spread of the virus in the country and who has been at greatest risk.”
- Trump vs Putin: A vaccine manhood contest
- How American guns are fuelling UK crime
- Lebanese MPs meet for first time since blast
- Train derails in Scotland
- World reaction to Russia's COVID-19 vaccine
- Russia approves vaccine before completing tests
- India considers resettling young Kashmiri militants
- Beirut blast destroys lifeline for LGBT+ Lebanese
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- Bangladesh gold prices ease after record surge
- Bangladesh in no hurry to trial Sinovac's virus vaccine
- Bangladesh plans to cancel completion exams for fifth, eighth graders in pandemic
- Cash-strapped Bangladeshis rush to sell gold valuables as pandemic roils economy
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
- Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission protests report, bdnews24.com responds
- Last-gasp PSG beat Atalanta to reach Champions League semis
- Bangladesh counts 2,995 daily virus cases, death toll tops 3,500
- AL's Quader wants COVID-19 briefings to be held twice a week