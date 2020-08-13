Israel successfully tests Arrow-2 missile interceptor, says US missile agency
Published: 13 Aug 2020
Israel successfully tested its Arrow-2 ballistic missile interceptor on Wednesday, the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) said.
“The Arrow-2 interceptor successfully performed its planned trajectory and destroyed the target,” the Pentagon agency said in a statement.
The Arrow-2 and a newer generation system, Arrow-3, serve as the top tier of an integrated Israeli shield built up with US backing to withstand various potential missile salvoes.
“MDA remains committed to assisting the government of Israel as it upgrades its national missile defense capability against current and emerging threats,” said the agency’s director, Vice Admiral Jon Hill.
The test was conducted at a test range in central Israel and over the Mediterranean Sea, MDA said.
