Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight
Published: 12 Aug 2020 05:36 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2020 05:36 PM BdST
Belarusian police detained more than 1,000 protesters on the third night of protests on Tuesday that broke out over a contested election handing a new term to President Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry said 51 protesters and 14 police officers were hurt during the protests overnight.
