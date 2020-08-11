Half the daily 100,000 COVID-19 cases in Americas are in US: WHO
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Aug 2020 09:55 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2020 09:55 PM BdST
More than 100,000 cases of C0VID-19 are being reported every day in the Americas, half of them in the United States, and there are worrisome spikes in countries that had controlled their epidemics, like Argentina and Colombia, the World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.
“Our region remains under COVID’s grip,” she said in a virtual briefing from Washington with other Pan American Health Organization directors. Etienne said the disruption of healthcare services threatened an increase in illnesses that were under control such as TB, HIV and hepatitis.
More stories
- Russia names virus vaccine 'Sputnik V'
- Russia approves first COVID-19 vaccine
- Lebanon government resigns amid outrage over Beirut blast
- Modi urges leaders to ramp up testing
- Who owned the chemicals that blew up Beirut?
- Belarusian opposition leader flees abroad
- Who owned the chemicals that blew up Beirut?
- Iran closes down newspaper after expert doubts official coronavirus tolls
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Part 2: bdnews24.com serves legal notice on BRAC EPL on valuation denial
- Bangladesh to stop daily COVID-19 briefing as minister sees ‘improvement’
- Uber adds bKash as contactless payment option for Bangladeshi riders
- Bangladesh plans to cancel completion exams for fifth, eighth graders in pandemic
- Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin
- RAB arrests three witnesses in police case over Sinha killing
- Bangladesh economy grows 5.24pc amid coronavirus pandemic
- Bangladesh approves draft of amended protocol for Nepal railway transit facility
- 9pc of Dhaka residents infected with COVID-19: study
- Submarine cable glitch slows internet in Bangladesh