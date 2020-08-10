US's Azar says any US vaccine would be shared once US needs met
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Aug 2020 05:16 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2020 05:16 PM BdST
US Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Monday that any US vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 would be shared fairly with the rest of the world, once the US need has been satisfied.
There are more than 200 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development around the world, including more than 20 in human clinical trials. US President Donald Trump has vowed to have a shot ready before year's end, though they typically take several years to develop and test for safety and effectiveness.
"Our first priority of course is to develop and produce enough quantity of safe and effective FDA-approved vaccines and therapeutics for use in the United States," Azar told reporters while on a visit to Taiwan.
"But we anticipate having capacity that, once those needs are satisfied, those products would be available in the world community according to fair and equitable distributions that we would consult in the international community on."
He did not elaborate.
Azar also said that the United States' decision to leave the World Health Organisation (WHO) did not mean less international involvement for his country in global public health.
"The United States has always been and will remain the largest funder of global public health in the world," he added.
"After our departure from the WHO, we will work with others in the world community to find the appropriate vehicles for continuing to support, on a multilateral and bilateral basis, global public health on the order that the United States has done in the past."
- UNESCO-listed Old Sanaa houses collapse in rains
- Lebanese call for an uprising after protests rocked Beirut
- Put women in charge for virus recovery: UN Women head
- Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai is arrested
- India begins examination of plane's black box
- Lebanon's future is at stake, Macron says
- Afghanistan to release last Taliban prisoners
- Schools must open in September: UK PM
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Submarine cable glitch slows internet in Bangladesh
- BB allows savings schemes in local currency for Bangladeshi expatriates
- Sinha associate Shipra released from jail on bail, Sefat awaits decision
- Thousands defy coronavirus health rules at Brahmabaria funeral again
- Bangladesh internet speed back to normal after submarine cable glitch
- Salmonella cases linked to onions increase to nearly 900
- Floods have submerged a quarter of Bangladesh. Experts see no quick end to the problem
- Legendary Bangladeshi composer Alauddin Ali dies aged 68
- Shoals of ‘cheap’ hilsa from the sea swarm Dhaka markets
- Health minister questions law enforcement raids on hospitals amid pandemic