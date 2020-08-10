Home > World

Lebanon PM to announce government resignation soon: minister

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Aug 2020 09:21 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2020 09:21 PM BdST

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab will soon announce his government’s resignation, the health minister told Reuters on Monday after a massive port explosion that devastated the capital piled pressure on the cabinet.

Diab was set to deliver an address to the nation at 7:30 p.m. local time, his office said.

