Lebanon PM to announce government resignation soon: minister
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Aug 2020 09:21 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2020 09:21 PM BdST
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab will soon announce his government’s resignation, the health minister told Reuters on Monday after a massive port explosion that devastated the capital piled pressure on the cabinet.
Diab was set to deliver an address to the nation at 7:30 p.m. local time, his office said.
More stories
- UNESCO-listed Old Sanaa houses collapse in rains
- Mass looting breaks out in Chicago
- US will only share vaccine after meeting its own needs: Azar
- Lebanon's cabinet under pressure as ministers quit
- US angers China with high-profile Taiwan visit
- Afghan president to sign release of Taliban prisoners
- French-Nigerian troops hunt for killers in Niger
- China imposes sanctions on US lawmakers over Hong Kong
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Submarine cable glitch slows internet in Bangladesh
- Uber adds bKash as contactless payment option for Bangladeshi riders
- BB allows savings schemes in local currency for Bangladeshi expatriates
- Thousands defy coronavirus health rules at Brahmanbaria funeral again
- Bangladesh internet speed back to normal after submarine cable glitch
- Salmonella cases linked to onions increase to nearly 900
- Floods have submerged a quarter of Bangladesh. Experts see no quick end to the problem
- Sinha associate Shipra released from jail on bail, Sefat awaits decision
- Sinha associate Sefat out on bail in murder, narcotics cases
- Omeros' COVID-19 treatment shows promise, shares jump