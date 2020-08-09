Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes western Iran: state TV
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Aug 2020 05:20 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2020 05:20 PM BdST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck the province of Kermanshah in western Iran on Sunday, Iranian state TV reported.
It gave no immediate information on possible casualties or damage from the quake, which it said jolted the Gilan-e Gharb county in the province.
More stories
- HK officials condemn, mock US sanctions
- Clashes erupt in Beirut
- Lebanese protesters storm ministry buildings
- Germany, France quit WHO reforms talks
- Lebanon sees possible 'external interference' in blast
- Long-awaited Hariri assassination verdicts loom
- 17 die as plane crashes in India
- Beijing's HK office derides US sanctions
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Submarine cable glitch slows internet in Bangladesh
- Shoals of ‘cheap’ hilsa from the sea swarm Dhaka markets
- Terrorists open fire during cricket match in Pakistan
- Messi helps Barca sink Napoli to reach last eight
- ‘I don't want to fly again’: Surviving India's worst crash in 10 years
- DMP transfers six top officers of Mirpur, Pallabi after police station blast
- Bangladesh’s govt job vacancies rise as pandemic slows work
- Family to apply for extension of Khaleda’s suspended prison sentence
- Hasina wrote to Trump to get Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury back: Momen
- Seven die in fire at COVID-19 hotel facility in India