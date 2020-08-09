Home > World

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes western Iran: state TV

Published: 09 Aug 2020 05:20 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2020 05:20 PM BdST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck the province of Kermanshah in western Iran on Sunday, Iranian state TV reported.

It gave no immediate information on possible casualties or damage from the quake, which it said jolted the Gilan-e Gharb county in the province.

