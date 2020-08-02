Eid-ul-Azha celebrations around the world amid coronavirus
Published: 02 Aug 2020 03:39 AM BdST
Updated: 02 Aug 2020 03:40 AM BdST
Masked and socially distanced to fight the coronavirus, Muslims around the world held prayers on Friday to mark the festival of Eid-ul-Azha, with mosques at reduced capacity and some praying in the open air.
-
A girl poses for a photo during celebrations for the Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Azha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jerusalem July 31, 2020.
-
A girl attends Eid-ul-Azha prayers with other worshipers on the street outside Abu Hanifa mosque in Baghdad Adhamiya district, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Iraq, July 31, 2020.
-
Indonesian Muslims offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the Great Mosque of Central Java, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Semarang, Central Java province, Indonesia, July 31, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
-
Girls wearing new clothes are pictured during the celebration of the first day of Eid-ul-Azha in Dakar, Senegal July 31, 2020.
-
A general view of the Muslim Eid-ul-Azha festival on Dublin's Croke Park pitch, during the coronavirus pandemic in Ireland July 31, 2020. The celebration was attended by representatives of the government, ambassadors, as well as Christian, Jewish and other faith leaders. Courtesy of Sportsfile
-
A security person takes the temperature of Muslims at the entrance as they attend a prayer to mark the Hajj festival, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 1, 2020.
-
Afghan children arrive to ride on a carousel during the Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Azha, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kabul, Afghanistan July 31, 2020.
-
Volunteers prepare a freshly slaughtered animal to be donated to poor people after a sacrifice ritual at the Great Mosque of Al-Azhar during Eid-ul-Azha festival in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 31, 2020.
-
A face mask-wearing girl attends Eid-ul-Azha prayers on the street in Jakarta, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Indonesia, July 31, 2020.
-
A youth beats a drum made from dried goat hide during celebrations marking the Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Azha amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nairobi, Kenya July 31, 2020.
-
A Muslim girl attends Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the Thai Islamic Center amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, July 31, 2020.
-
Wegdan al-Kebsi servers a breakfast table for her brother during Eid-ul-Azha family visit in Sanaa July 31, 2020.
-
An aerial picture of Indonesian Muslims offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the Great Mosque of Al-Azhar, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 31, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
-
Clergymen wearing face masks attend a prayer marking the Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Azha, while maintaining social distance amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Moscow's grand mosque in Russia, July 31, 2020.
-
Goats are seen for sale at a livestock market during celebrations marking the Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Azha amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nairobi, Kenya July 31, 2020.
-
A man controls a cow to be slaughtered in celebration of Eid-ul-Azha, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan August 1, 2020.
-
Wardens lead a goat for slaughter after the Eid-ul-Azha prayers offered by Nigerian Muslims at the National Mosque, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Abuja, Nigeria July 31, 2020.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.