White House condemns Hong Kong's decision to delay election

Published: 31 Jul 2020 10:15 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2020 10:15 PM BdST

The White House on Friday condemned Hong Kong's decision to postpone a Sept 6 election for its legislature, saying it was the latest example of Beijing undermining democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.

"This action undermines the democratic processes and freedoms that have underpinned Hong Kong's prosperity," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.

"This is only the most recent in a growing list of broken promises by Beijing, which promised autonomy and freedoms to the Hong Kong people until 2047 in the Sino-British joint declaration."

