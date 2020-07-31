White House condemns Hong Kong's decision to delay election
The White House on Friday condemned Hong Kong's decision to postpone a Sept 6 election for its legislature, saying it was the latest example of Beijing undermining democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.
"This action undermines the democratic processes and freedoms that have underpinned Hong Kong's prosperity," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.
"This is only the most recent in a growing list of broken promises by Beijing, which promised autonomy and freedoms to the Hong Kong people until 2047 in the Sino-British joint declaration."
