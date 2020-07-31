Russia sends Su-27 fighter jet to intercept US spy plane over Black Sea: agencies
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jul 2020 11:05 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2020 11:05 PM BdST
The Russian defence ministry said it had sent an Su-27 fighter plane on Friday to intercept a US surveillance plane over the Black Sea, prompting it to change course away from the Russian border, Russian news agencies reported.
Two similar incidents were reported earlier this week over the Black Sea.
