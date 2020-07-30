Kuwait allows citizens, residents to travel to and from the country starting Aug 1

Kuwait will allow citizens and residents to travel to and from the country, starting Aug 1, the government communication centre tweeted on early Thursday, citing a cabinet decision.

The decision excludes residents coming from Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran and Nepal. Last month, Kuwait announced it would partially resume commercial flights from August, but does not expect to reach full capacity until a year later, as its aviation sector gradually recovers from a suspension sparked by the COVID-19 crisis.