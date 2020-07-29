Scaled-back Hajj pilgrimage due to start in Saudi Arabia
The annual Hajj pilgrimage performed by Muslims from around the world is beginning in Saudi Arabia, dramatically scaled back because of the novel coronavirus, reports BBC.
International visitors have been banned this year from making the journey to Mecca, to try to curb the pandemic.
Only 10,000 pilgrims are expected, as opposed to about two million usually, the report said.
The only foreigners allowed to make the pilgrimage are those who reside in the kingdom, it added.
Worshippers will also have to quarantine before and after the pilgrimage. Face masks will be mandatory at all times, the BBC said.
In an interview with Saudi-funded al-Arabiya TV this week, Minister for Pilgrimage Affairs Mohammed Saleh Binten said pilgrims were being quarantined in their homes before a further four days of quarantine in hotels in Mecca.
The kingdom has recorded more than 270,000 cases with nearly 3,000 deaths, one of the largest outbreaks in the Middle East, the BBC report said.
