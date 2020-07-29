Revel suspends moped service in New York city after two deaths

Then, Tuesday morning brought a second fatality, when a man who was driving a Revel moped crashed into a light pole in Queens.

Hours later, Revel, whose electric-blue, Vespa-like vehicles have become a familiar sight on the streets of New York City, announced that it was suspending its operations in the city.

The decision came as moped sharing has spiked in popularity, both in New York and globally. Within the last year, Revel, which is based in Brooklyn, has expanded to four other US cities and announced plans for a fifth. Similar startups have launched in cities in Europe and Asia, where mopeds have long been more common.

Revel, in a statement posted on its website, said it would shut down its New York City service in order to “review and strengthen our rider accountability and safety measures” but that it planned to restart operations in the city “in the near future.”

A spokeswoman said Revel was in active discussions with city officials but declined to comment further.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said his administration had been in discussions with Revel’s chief executive after a number of reports of recent crashes involving the mopeds, which can travel up to 30 mph. The mayor called the situation “unsatisfactory and unacceptable.”

De Blasio added that the city had the ability to “regulate, restrict and even prohibit Revel scooters,” and that the company would need the approval of city officials to restart its operations.

“Our people have been talking to Revel, and they’ve been making changes, but not enough changes, is the bottom line,” the mayor said. “This has just gotten to be too much. It just doesn’t work the way it’s structured.”

De Blasio did not offer specific criteria that Revel would need to meet, and city officials did not immediately respond to questions.

The mayor’s actions drew criticism from some street safety advocates, who noted that the number of deaths from Revel’s mopeds paled in comparison to the 95 people killed and more than 18,000 injured in car crashes so far this year.

(The New York Police Department said it did not have specific statistics on the number of collisions involving mopeds, which are grouped with motorcycles in crash data. The Transportation Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.)

“We’re heartened that the mayor wants to ramp up his approach to street safety,” said Danny Harris, the executive director of the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives. “We hope he’ll take the same measures against car manufacturers.”

Revel’s announcement came hours after the death of the man who was driving one of its mopeds in Queens. The man, Jeremy Malave, 32, struck a light pole in the centre median of Woodhaven Boulevard around 3:15 am Tuesday, police said.

Revel’s safety practices were already under heightened scrutiny in recent days after the death of Nina Kapur, the reporter who died after falling from a Revel scooter on July 18. Kapur was a passenger; at the time, a company spokeswoman said her death was believed to be the first death involving a Revel moped.

The pressure mounted over the past weekend, after a 30-year-old man driving a Revel scooter suffered critical injuries Saturday after crashing into a pole in Upper Manhattan, police said.

On Monday, after that crash, Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who represents parts of the Bronx and Upper Manhattan, sent a letter to the state Department of Motor Vehicles, calling on city and state officials to stop Revel from operating.

Espaillat applauded Revel’s decision to suspend its services Tuesday but again called for more oversight.

“There should now be a concerted effort with city officials and the input of key community stakeholders, to ensure the safety of Revel users and others on our streets,” Espaillat said in a statement.

Revel has faced safety concerns since it launched in 2018, when it deployed 68 mopeds in a small portion of Brooklyn. Last year, it expanded across the borough and into Queens. In March, as the coronavirus crisis provoked concerns over crowding on public transit, the company entered Manhattan.

Part of the company’s appeal was its ease of use. Renting the company’s scooters requires a driver’s license but no additional training. Users must pay a $5 fee to have their licenses verified, and scooters cost $1 to unlock and 35 cents per minute to ride.

Its arrival was also cheered by safe-street advocates who have called for transit options safer than cars, especially in areas poorly served by the city’s public transit network.

As safety concerns mounted, Revel said in an email sent to its users Sunday that it had 3,000 vehicles on the streets of New York, and that its riders were travelling about 100,000 miles per day.

Yet for some, the easy access to Revel’s scooters was a source of consternation. The company caps its mopeds’ speed at 30 mph — above the 25-mph speed limit intended to curb crashes on most New York City streets.

New York state considers mopeds to be “limited-use motorcycles,” but Revel’s do not require a motorcycle license to operate because of their top speed.

As of Tuesday, at least a dozen lawsuits had been filed against Revel either by riders who said the scooters malfunctioned, or people who said they had been injured by Revel riders.

Daniel Flanzig, a lawyer representing injured people in a number of those cases, said that Revel had failed to adequately advise users of safety concerns.

“None of their advertising or marketing ever seemed to focus on the fact that they’re dangerous,” Flanzig said.

Flanzig added that he supported the idea behind Revel and similar transportation options that would reduce the number of cars on city streets. But like the mayor, he wanted to see the company take more forceful steps to ensure safety for riders and pedestrians alike.

“You need to make sure that people have an adequate understanding of the dangers of riding them, and they can do it safely,” Flanzig said.

After the death of Kapur, Revel said it had strengthened its rider safety procedures. In Sunday’s email, the company said it had suspended more than 2,000 Revel riders in the past six weeks.

It also promised to unveil new safety measures, including requiring users to take an in-app safety exam and to confirm they are wearing a helmet before they begin driving.

In addition to New York, Revel currently operates in Washington; Miami; Austin, Texas; and Oakland, California, according to the company’s website. The company said it had not suspended its services in those cities.

Austin’s transportation department said in a statement that it did not plan to alter Revel’s operations there. Officials in Washington said they would continue to monitor Revel use in the city.

Officials in the other cities did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

