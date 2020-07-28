British Airways faces strike threat over job cuts: BBC
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jul 2020 06:54 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2020 06:54 PM BdST
British Airways faces strike action over its plans to cut jobs, pay and conditions, the BBC reported on Tuesday, piling more pressure on the airline which has been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis and faced more disruption this week from new UK quarantine rules on Spain.
Trade union Unite, which represents BA cabin crew, said that the airline is planning to fire and rehire thousands of its workers and that it planned to defend its members by immediately moving towards industrial action, the BBC reported.
British Airways, which is owned by IAG (ICAG.L) and Unite did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
BA said in April that it would need to cut up to 12,000 jobs to survive the coronavirus pandemic, which wiped out air travel for months and from which the aviation market will take years to recover.
Unite has accused BA of seeking to fire and rehire some workers on less favourable contracts. For many weeks the Union refused to engage in consultations with BA.
BA, like all airlines, is struggling to recover from the pandemic due to consumer worries over the virus and new restrictions are making the recovery even tougher.
A 14-day quarantine for travellers returning to Britain from Spain, a significant market for BA, came into force two days ago.
- Malaysia's Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB graft case
- New law raises fears of losing land, culture in Kashmir
- Trump’s national security adviser virus infected
- Russia testing hypersonic nuclear strike weapons
- Oil falls 2% on US-China tensions, rising virus cases
- Johnson urges Britons to lose weight
- US consulate in Chengdu shuts
- Defector swims back to N Korea
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Neurosurgeon dies in Dhaka hospital from burn injuries
- Bangladesh to fund construction of Buddhist monastery in Nepal
- Bangladesh receives 10 locomotives from India
- Shahed 'bribed' ex-Padma Bank executive Mahbubul Chisty for Tk 20m loan
- Shajahan’s daughter, barred from flying to London, says her COVID-19 test report was ‘wrong’
- Schoolgirls in India discover Earth-bound asteroid
- Dhaka University suspends Sharmin Jahan as assistant registrar over fake mask scam
- Cattle traders pin hopes on biggest annual sales. Customers remain far apart on prices
- Second COVID-19 wave forces new travel curbs around the globe
- Bangladesh police on alert over militant threat ahead of Eid