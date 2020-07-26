Russia reports 5,765 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jul 2020 04:48 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2020 04:48 PM BdST
Russia on Sunday reported 5,765 new coronavirus cases and 77 more deaths, a steep decline from the 146 deaths reported a day earlier.
The nationwide tally of infections has risen to 812,485, Russia’s coronavirus crisis response centre said.
The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 13,269 and 600,250 people have recovered.
- US-China relations pushed toward point of no return
