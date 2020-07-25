India and China agree to speed border troop pullback, says New Delhi
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jul 2020 11:55 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2020 12:07 PM BdST
Indian and Chinese diplomats agreed on Friday to a fast pullback of troops eyeballing each other across a disputed border in the western Himalayas where 20 Indian soldiers died in a clash last month, the Indian government said.
There were no shots fired during the June 15 fighting in the Galwan Valley of India's Ladakh region when the Indian soldiers were beaten with rocks and clubs, but it still marked the worst clash in decades between Asia's nuclear-armed powerhouses.
Since then the two sides have held several rounds of talks to restore calm and reduced the numbers of troops in the valley, while still pouring reinforcements into the wider region.
At a virtual meeting, diplomats from both sides reviewed the halting progress made so far in ending the standoff on the "Line of Actual Control" or the de facto border.
Both sides agreed on "early and complete disengagement" of troops on the control line and de-escalation of border areas to ensure the restoration of peace and smooth relations, India's foreign ministry said.
The countries' top military commanders were to meet again soon to "ensure expeditiously complete disengagement", it added.
There was no immediate readout from the Chinese side.
"NOT OUT OF THE WOODS YET"
The Line of Actual Control was established after a war in 1962, but it is poorly defined and there have been sporadic flare ups over the decades though no cross-border firing.
Indian officials say Chinese troops have intruded onto its side in the remote western region and are concerned Beijing is dragging its feet on full withdrawal.
China says it has not breached the de facto border and has asked India to restrain its frontline troops.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters in Washington that the United States had seen a build-up of forces on the India-China border, estimating that each side had over 10,000 troops in the area.
"We're still seeing actually troop reinforcements and weapon reinforcements moving towards the border. So by no means are we out of the woods yet," the official added.
- China tells US to shut consulate in Chengdu
- Chicago removes Columbus statues
- 40 countries accuse N Korea of breaching UN sanctions
- 103-year-old Pakistani man survives COVID-19
- 15 Zambian lawmakers contract COVID-19
- Goldman, Malaysia reach $3.9bn 1MDB settlement
- Bulgarian PM Borisov isolated
- Hagia Sophia holds first Friday prayers
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests ruling party-linked supplier over fake N95 mask scam
- Malaysia arrests Bangladeshi man who appeared in Al Jazeera documentary
- BSMMU sues Aparajita for supplying ‘fake’ masks to health workers
- A Saudi spy chief hid abroad. With appeals and threats, MBS tried to bring him back
- Why COVID-19 is killing US diabetes patients at alarming rates
- Bangladesh gold prices reach record high amid pandemic
- EU eyes COVID-19 vaccines at less than $40, shuns WHO-led alliance: sources
- Flood-fuelled rivers eat up two multi-storey schools in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 2,548 new virus cases, another 35 die
- Thousands gather around Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers