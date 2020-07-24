China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jul 2020 10:59 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2020 10:59 AM BdST
China ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu on Friday, in a tit-for-tat response to being told to shut its consulate in Houston earlier this week, as relations between the two world powers deteriorated further.
China had warned it would retaliate after it was unexpectedly given 72 hours - until Friday - to vacate its Houston consulate, and had urged Washington to reconsider.
"The US move seriously breached international law, the basic norms of international relations, and the terms of the China-US Consular Convention. It gravely harmed China-US relations," China's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China informed the US Embassy in China of its decision to withdraw its consent for the establishment and operation of the US Consulate General in Chengdu," it said.
The US Department of State and the US embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated sharply this year over a range of issues, from trade and technology to the coronavirus, China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its clampdown on Hong Kong.
In a major speech on Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington and its allies must use "more creative and assertive ways” to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways, calling it the "mission of our time."
- Deaths pile up in Afghan attacks while facts are murky
- WHO chief condemns Pompeo over ‘unacceptable’ allegations
- US virus deaths top 1,100 for third day
- 'Threats made against China embassy in Washington’
- Hagia Sophia to host first Muslim prayers
- Scandal, infighting erupt within India’s Congress party
- Thais call for government to resign in protest
- Britain-EU clash over post-Brexit ties
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh appoints Khurshid Alam, a professor of surgery, as DG of health services
- Fire from hand sanitiser burns doctor couple in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports 50 new virus deaths, caseload tops 216,000
- Infant killed in Bangshal gas line explosion, three others injured
- US sets global benchmark for COVID-19 vaccine price at around the cost of a flu shot
- Govt terminates DGHS chief Abul Kalam Azad's contract amid COVID-19 scandals
- Bangladesh gold prices reach record high amid pandemic
- Ex-DG of health Azad ‘eludes’ police over JKG COVID-19 test scam
- Bangladesh imports more fruits as pandemic drives demand
- Dipu Moni threatens rumourmongers with legal action