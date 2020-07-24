Home > World

Bulgarian PM Borissov isolated, awaits COVID-19 test results

Published: 24 Jul 2020 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2020 04:29 PM BdST

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has gone into quarantine after the head of his political office tested positive for coronavirus late on Thursday, the government press office said in a statement.

Borissov, 61, whose first test for coronavirus came out negative, will stay in self-isolation until the results of a second test taken early on Friday come out, a government spokeswoman said.

Bulgaria has registered a spike in coronavirus infections in the past month. On Friday, the Balkan country had 268 new cases, bringing the total to 9,853 including 329 deaths.

