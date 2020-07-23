Prayers for Eid-ul-Azha will be at home in UAE
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jul 2020 01:37 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2020 01:37 AM BdST
The United Arab Emirates's citizens will hold prayers for Eid-ul-Azha, a four-day Muslim holiday, at homes instead of mosques while calls to prayers will be broadcasted, a spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Wednesday.
Saif al-Dhaheri also added in a virtual news conference that starting Aug 3 the capacity of mosques will be raised to 50%.
More stories
- US orders China to close Houston consulate
- Pompeo: China's behaviour with India unacceptable
- Eid prayers will be at home in UAE
- US pens deal with Pfizer over vaccine
- Parts of Alaska briefly under tsunami warning
- Malaysia spares Rohingyas from caning
- Global virus cases exceed 15m
- UAE's migrant workers fret over future
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Regent’s Shahed became partner in a hotel in Dhaka’s Uttara. He then ‘grabbed’ it
- Sabnam Jahan, a teacher of Dhaka University, is demoted over polls scam
- MP Salina says husband Shahid is a 'victim of conspiracy'
- City Bank unveils instant loan with bKash
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 1
- Ex-NBR chief Mosharraf, BIMSTEC Secretary General Shahidul made ambassadors
- Abul Kalam Azad quits as DG of health services amid COVID-19 scandals
- US records 1,000 deaths in one day from COVID-19, California passes 400,000 cases
- First transhipment from India arrives at Chattogram port on trial run
- Chaotic scenes in Portland as backlash to federal deployment grows