China says, bomb-death threats made against its embassy in Washington

"As a result of smears & hatred fanned up by the #US gov, the Chinese embassy has received #bomb & #DeathThreats," she posted on Twitter after the United States told China to close its consulate in Houston amid widespread accusations Chinese officials have been involved in spying.

The Donald Trump administration has given China 72 hours to close down its consulate in Houston allegedly to protect “American intellectual property” and their private information.

In some other tweets on Wednesday, Hua lambasted the move and urged the US to revoke the "erroneous decision." She also vowed Beijing would surely react with "firm countermeasures."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also rejected the US accusations of China’s spying and said, “Infiltration & interference is never in the genes & tradition of China's foreign policy."

“While Chinese diplomats are promoting mutual understanding and friendship, the US embassy in China publicly attacks China's political system,” she said.