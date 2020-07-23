China launches independent, unmanned Mars mission
Reuters
Published: 23 Jul 2020 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2020 04:19 PM BdST
China launched an unmanned probe to Mars on Thursday in its first independent mission to visit another planet, a bid for global leadership in space and display of its technological prowess and ambition.
At 12:41 p.m. (0441 GMT), China’s largest carrier rocket, the Long March 5 Y-4, blasted off with the probe from Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island province of Hainan.
