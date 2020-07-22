US to pay Pfizer $1.95 bn to produce millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jul 2020 06:00 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2020 06:00 PM BdST
Pfizer Inc and German biotech firm BioNTech SE will get $1.95 billion from the US government to produce and deliver 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
The agreement allows the US government to acquire an additional 500 million doses, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defence said.
Pfizer will deliver the doses if the product receives Emergency Use Authorization or licensure from the US Food and Drug Administration, after completing demonstration of safety and efficacy in a large Phase 3 clinical trial.
A vaccine is seen as crucial to tackle the pandemic and governments across the globe have signed deals with drugmakers to secure dosages of their vaccine candidates.
Pfizer and BioNTech are among a handful of companies that are racing to develop a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus. Their vaccine candidate has shown promise in early-stage small studies in humans.
Pfizer's shares rose 4%, while BioNTech's US-listed shares were up about 6% before the bell.
- Malaysia spares Rohingyas from caning
- Global virus cases exceed 15m
- US records 1,000 deaths in one day from COVID-19
- 2 killed in crash as waters get crowded in NY
- Pakistani journalist freed after abduction
- Trump shifts rhetoric, urges use of masks
- Social distancing Canadians see American crowd at Niagara Falls
- Saudi king in stable condition
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sabnam Jahan, a teacher of Dhaka University, is demoted over polls scam
- Abul Kalam Azad quits as DG of health services amid COVID-19 scandals
- Regent’s Shahed became partner in a hotel in Dhaka’s Uttara. He then ‘grabbed’ it
- City Bank unveils instant loan with bKash
- Bangladesh orders all to wear masks to workplaces, outdoors
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 1
- Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Naren Das dies of COVID-19
- First transhipment from India arrives at Chattogram port on trial run
- Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developer cautious on 2020 roll-out
- US records 1,000 deaths in one day from COVID-19, California passes 400,000 cases