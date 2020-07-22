Pompeo: China's behaviour was unacceptable in border clash with India
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jul 2020 10:01 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2020 10:01 PM BdST
India's recent border clash with China was the latest example of the Chinese Communist Party's "unacceptable behaviour," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.
He made the comment at the US-India Business Council’s India Ideas Summit, being conducted on line, adding: "I am confident that with our concerted efforts, we can protect our interest."
India's relations with China have been strained after last month's deadly clash in the Himalayas, prompting calls in India for closer security ties with the United States and its allies including Japan.
More stories
- US tells China to shut Houston consulate
- US pens deal with Pfizer over vaccine
- Malaysia spares Rohingyas from caning
- Global virus cases exceed 15m
- UAE's migrant workers fret over future
- Indian state makes returning migrants pay for quarantine
- US records 1,000 deaths in one day from COVID-19
- Ethiopian cargo plane catches fire at Shanghai airport
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Regent’s Shahed became partner in a hotel in Dhaka’s Uttara. He then ‘grabbed’ it
- Sabnam Jahan, a teacher of Dhaka University, is demoted over polls scam
- Abul Kalam Azad quits as DG of health services amid COVID-19 scandals
- City Bank unveils instant loan with bKash
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 1
- MP Salina says husband Shahid is a 'victim of conspiracy'
- Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Naren Das dies of COVID-19
- Bangladesh orders all to wear masks to workplaces, outdoors
- First transhipment from India arrives at Chattogram port on trial run
- US records 1,000 deaths in one day from COVID-19, California passes 400,000 cases