Pompeo: China's behaviour was unacceptable in border clash with India

Published: 22 Jul 2020 10:01 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2020 10:01 PM BdST

India's recent border clash with China was the latest example of the Chinese Communist Party's "unacceptable behaviour," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

He made the comment at the US-India Business Council’s India Ideas Summit, being conducted on line, adding: "I am confident that with our concerted efforts, we can protect our interest."

India's relations with China have been strained after last month's deadly clash in the Himalayas, prompting calls in India for closer security ties with the United States and its allies including Japan.

