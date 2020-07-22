Parts of Alaska briefly under tsunami warning after powerful quake hits
>> Austin Ramzy, The New York Times
Published: 22 Jul 2020 09:30 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2020 09:30 PM BdST
A tsunami warning was issued for parts of Alaska after a powerful earthquake hit the state late Tuesday. The National Tsunami Warning Center canceled the warning about two hours later, after the threat had passed.
The magnitude-7.8 quake was centered offshore, south of the Alaska Peninsula, and struck around 10:12 pm local time, the US Geological Survey reported. The epicenter was about 60 miles south of Perryville, which has a population of about 100, and more than 500 miles southwest of Anchorage.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
The tsunami warning was issued for some parts of the Alaska Peninsula, the Aleutian Islands and south Alaska. Residents of those areas, a stretch of more than 500 miles along the coastline, were warned to head for higher ground and leave designated danger zones.
In Kodiak, residents were evacuating to safe locations, including about 300 who took shelter at Kodiak High School. “On an island in the Pacific, you take these things seriously,” said Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District. “We’re well prepared.”
He said the mood at the high school was calm, with people sitting outside and enjoying the evening.
David Ige, the governor of Hawaii, tweeted that there was no tsunami threat to that state.
