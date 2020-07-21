Iran hits record 229 deaths from coronavirus in past 24 hours: health ministry
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2020 06:13 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2020 06:13 PM BdST
Iran has seen a record 229 deaths in the past 24 hours from its outbreak of the novel coronavirus, health ministry figures showed on Tuesday.
Iran, the Middle East country hardest hit by the pandemic, began relaxing its lockdown in mid-April, at least partly to boost an economy battered by US sanctions.
The Islamic Republic has recorded a total of 14,634 deaths from the coronavirus, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state TV, adding that the country has seen 278,827 infections and 242,351 recoveries.
The previous record of deaths from the new coronavirus in a 24 hour period was on July 9, when health ministry figures showed 221 people had died.
Hospitals in Iran face acute shortages of medical personnel and beds as the country tackles a powerful second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official with Tehran’s anti-coronavirus task force, Reza Jalili-Khoshnood, said last week.
His comments contrasted with President Hassan Rouhani’s regular assurances that Iran has sufficient supplies of medical personnel and facilities.
Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the highest authority in the country, are now regularly shown on state media wearing a mask, a means of encouraging ordinary Iranians to also use masks more frequently.
- Trump to send federal forces to more 'Democrat' cities
- US blacklists 11 Chinese companies
- Virus complicates S Korea, US military exercises
- Pelosi says Trump will be 'fumigated out' if he refuses to leave
- First human trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi on July 31
- Johnson: AstraZeneca vaccine trial results ‘very positive‘
- UK set to suspend HK extradition treaty
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sabnam Jahan, a teacher of Dhaka University, is demoted over polls scam
- RAB arrests Shahabuddin hospital MD Faisal Al Islam over unapproved COVID-19 tests
- Bangladesh to allow foreign nationals to renew visas without fines amid pandemic
- HK tightens coronavirus restrictions as cases hit record
- DGHS urges patients to avoid unauthorised hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, tests
- ‘Ugly face’: US and China trade barbs in Myanmar as South China Sea rift deepens
- Turkey suspends flights to Iran-Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak
- ISPR statement: Lt Gen Hasan Sarwardy’s behaviour ‘discomforting, embarrassing’
- US adds 11 companies to economic blacklist over China's treatment of Uighurs
- HC scraps bail pleas from Ron Haque Sikder, brother