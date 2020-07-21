Home > World

Hajj on July 30, Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 31

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jul 2020 02:49 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2020 02:49 AM BdST

The month of Zilhajj in Islamic calendar will start in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, which means the main ritual of the Hajj or pilgrimage to Makkah will fall on July 30, according to Saudi authorities.

The Saudi authorities said in a statement on Monday that Eid-ul-Azha would be celebrated on July 31, or the 10th of Zilhajj.

According to Saudi authorities, a limited number of domestic pilgrims will join this year’s Hajj adhering to health protocols to stop the coronavirus spread.

Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest Muslim religious festival of Bangladesh, is usually celebrated in the country a day after Saudi Arabia.

The National Moon-Sighting Committee will meet at the office of Islamic Foundation in Baitul Mukarram on Tuesday to decide the Eid day.

