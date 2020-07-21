Hajj on July 30, Eid-ul-Azha in Saudi Arabia on July 31

The Saudi authorities said in a statement on Monday that Eid-ul-Azha would be celebrated on July 31, or the 10th of Zilhajj.

According to Saudi authorities, a limited number of domestic pilgrims will join this year’s Hajj adhering to health protocols to stop the coronavirus spread.

Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest Muslim religious festival of Bangladesh, is usually celebrated in the country a day after Saudi Arabia.

The National Moon-Sighting Committee will meet at the office of Islamic Foundation in Baitul Mukarram on Tuesday to decide the Eid day.