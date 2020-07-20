Home > World

UK PM Johnson says AstraZeneca vaccine trial results ‘very positive news’

Published: 20 Jul 2020 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2020 09:14 PM BdST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described early stage clinical trial data on an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as very positive on Monday.

"This is very positive news. A huge well done to our brilliant, world-leading scientists & researchers at @UniofOxford," Johnson said, on Twitter, linking to a report on the data.

"There are no guarantees, we’re not there yet & further trials will be necessary - but this is an important step in the right direction."

