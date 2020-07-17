South Korean lawsuit filed against Kim Jong Un’s sister

So he filed a lawsuit against her.

South Korean prosecutors said on Friday that they were looking into the litigation, but it was not clear whether they would begin a formal investigation. Their hands appeared to be tied: They have practically no way to summon her to court to face the accusation.

The suit is largely symbolic, but if it triggers an angry reaction from the North, it could lead to the further deterioration of the relationship between the two Koreas.

The activist lawyer, Lee Kyung-jae, a vocal critic of Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s president, told reporters last week that he had been driven to file the lawsuit in part because Moon’s government had not been aggressive enough in dealing with the North’s destruction of the liaison office.

Inter-Korean relations were warmer in 2018 when Kim Jong Un held summit meetings with Moon, who helped arrange meetings between Kim and President Donald Trump. But ties turned frosty once Kim’s second meeting with Trump, held in Vietnam in February 2019, collapsed.

Tension mounted between the two Koreas as Kim Yo Jong became the hard-line face and voice of North Korea. After activists in the South sent anti-North Korean leaflets over the border into the North, she issued a series of statements threatening retaliation — including the destruction of the liaison office.

The North Korean military last month did blow up the office, which was in the border city of Kaesong. But her brother later suspended any further military actions aimed at scuttling the relatively warm relationship that had developed between the two Koreas in recent years.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks with President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea Kim Young Nam and Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, during their meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, February 10, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

Last week, Lee filed the lawsuit asking prosecutors to indict Kim Yo Jong, along with Pak Jong-chon, chief of the general staff of the North Korean military, on charges of destroying a building constructed with South Korean taxpayer’s money.

A legal complaint in South Korea is generally assigned to a prosecutor to decide whether it merits a full investigation. Prosecutors usually suspend attempts to indict criminal suspects when they cannot be brought to court. Even Lee acknowledged that there was no way for prosecutors to present Kim in a court in the South.

The lawsuit against her comes on the heels of a landmark ruling this month in a civil suit filed on behalf of two South Korean prisoners from the 1950-53 Korean War. With the help of conservative lawyers, the men, who spent decades in the North before escaping to the South, won their case when a Seoul court ordered Kim Jong Un and North Korea to compensate them for the forced labour they suffered while in the North.

Under South Korea’s constitution, North Korea and its people are technically part of South Korea. And in South Korea, lawsuits can be tried without the defendants in court. The ruling in the POW case was also largely symbolic because there was no way South Korea could force Kim Jong Un and North Korea to pay.

Still, it encouraged politically active conservative lawyers to file or consider other lawsuits against North Korea over a host of issues, such as the widespread abuse of human rights.

Prosecutors have yet to decide whether to seek criminal charges against Kim’s sister. But given past practices, they will most likely drop the case after studying the complaint.

In the past, activists had sued top North Korean leaders, like Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, over incidents like the sinking of a South Korean navy ship in 2010. But prosecutors indicted no one.

