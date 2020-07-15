One killed, dozens injured in second Czech train collision
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jul 2020 02:27 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2020 02:27 PM BdST
One person was killed and dozens injured when two trains collided in the Czech Republic's second fatal rail crash this month, officials said.
A passenger train and a freight train collided near Cesky Brod, 34 km (20 miles) east of Prague, on Tuesday evening, emergency services said. Rescue crews worked through the night.
At least 35 people were injured, two of them severely and eight seriously, the fire rescue service said. One of the train drivers died in the crash, CTK news agency reported.
Another train collision killed two people and injured 24 in the northwest of the country near the border with Germany on July 7.
- 1-year-old shot dead at Brooklyn cookout
- US, China drift toward Cold War
- US rejects China's claims in S China Sea
- Face masks compulsory in England's shops
- Saudi sees drop in new virus cases
- Biden to release $2trn climate plan
- Nearly 1,000 US immigration detention centre employees test positive
- US rejects China's claims in S China Sea
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- RAB arrests Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed over COVID-19 test scam
- Disgraced businessman Shahed tried to flee in burka: RAB
- Shahjahan Siraj who meandered through all political stripes dies at 77
- Decapitated, dismembered body of tech CEO Fahim Saleh found in NYC apartment
- COVID-19 tests trend down in Bangladesh. That’s bad news
- RAB helicopters Shahed to Dhaka after arrest in Satkhira over COVD-19 test scam
- Doctor Sabrina, disgraced in JKG scam, using another person’s phone number
- Lofty cattle prices drive away online customers
- Bangladesh police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- Regent Hospital MD arrested over COVID-19 test scam