WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jul 2020 04:01 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2020 04:01 PM BdST
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.
The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.
