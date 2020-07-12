US warns citizens of heightened detention risks in China
Published: 12 Jul 2020 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2020 01:09 PM BdST
The US State Department warned American citizens on Saturday to "exercise increased caution" in China due to heightened risk of arbitrary law enforcement including detention and a ban from exiting the country.
"US citizens may be detained without access to US consular services or information about their alleged crime," the State Department said in a security alert issued to its citizens in China, adding that US citizens may face "prolonged interrogations and extended detention" for reasons related to state security.
"Security personnel may detain and/or deport US citizens for sending private electronic messages critical of the Chinese government," it added, without citing specific examples. The state department also did not say what prompted the security alert.
The security alert comes as bilateral tensions intensify over issues ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, trade, the new Hong Kong security law and allegations of human rights violations against Uighurs in the Xinjiang region.
Washington and Beijing recently exchanged visa bans against each other's officials, underscoring the deteriorating relations.
The Chinese foreign ministry could not be immediately reached for comment outside of business hours on Saturday. Beijing called on Wednesday a similar warning issued by Australia about the risk of arbitrary detention in China "completely ridiculous and disinformation."
- Trump wears mask in public
- Thousands call on Bulgarian government to resign
- Early reopening turns Brazil's capital into virus hot spot
- Hong Kong moves to overhaul schools
- Rouhani calls for ban on weddings, wakes
- Pandemic threatens equality in Latin America
- Turkey's Hagia Sophia 'becomes mosque'
- Caught between Indian and Chinese troops
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Kuwait detains army officer accused of taking bribe from Bangladesh MP Shahid
- DGHS says Regent Hospital deal was dictated by ‘high-ups’
- How money propelled Shahid, wife Salina to parliament
- Indian movie star Amitabh Bachchan and his son test positive for COVID-19
- Ministers buy Eid cattle from online marketplace in pandemic
- Wife says not all news about Regent Hospital’s Shahed is correct
- India's Biocon secures approval to use drug on coronavirus patients
- Bangladesh logs 2,686 new virus cases, death toll tops 2,300
- Foreign ministry ‘regrets’ Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients ignoring rules in Italy
- RAB seizes Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed’s passport