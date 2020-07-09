Seoul mayor reported missing, police searching
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jul 2020 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2020 05:01 PM BdST
South Korean police said on Thursday they are searching for the mayor of Seoul, Park Won-soon, after his daughter reported him missing.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said officers were searching for him around Sungbuk-dong, a district in northern Seoul, where his phone signal was last detected.
His daughter reported him missing at 5:17 p.m. (0817 GMT) and said his phone was off, the police said.
Park, who has been the mayor of Seoul since 2011, is seen as a potential presidential hopeful for the liberals in the 2022 presidential elections.
More stories
- Global coronavirus cases cross 12 million
- Foreign students in US fret over being sent home
- Journalists quarantined after interviewing Bolsonaro
- Islamists block construction of Hindu temple in Islamabad
- Canada slow to deport foreigners: watchdog
- Travel bans are costing US passport its privileged status
- Uighurs seek to charge China with genocide
- US will leave WHO on July 6, 2021: UN
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- How Shahed made his way to Awami League subcommittee
- Government made COVID-19 treatment deal with Regent Hospital. But it had no licence to operate
- Islamists block construction of first Hindu temple in Islamabad
- MP Shahid will lose seat in parliament if he is a Kuwaiti citizen, says Hasina
- Health Directorate faces order to explain Regent Hospital scam
- Italy turns away over 150 Bangladeshis
- How Bangladesh can borrow money from its forex reserves to fund development projects
- Trump says 'may cut off funding' if US schools do not open
- Regent Hospital swindled patients out of Tk 20m in COVID-19 scam
- Together, we can realise promise of decent jobs for all: Hasina at ILO summit