Russia cracks down on marmot hunting after bubonic plague alert
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jul 2020 09:01 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2020 09:01 AM BdST
Russia said on Monday it had stepped up patrols to stop people hunting marmots near its border with China and Mongolia after the countries reported possible cases of bubonic plague, which can be carried by the animals.
Authorities in Bayan Nur, a city in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, issued a warning on Sunday after a hospital reported a suspected case of the deadly disease.
The Chinese region forbade the hunting and eating of the large rodents and asked the public to report any suspected cases, as well as any sick or dead marmots.
Neighbouring Mongolia also reported two cases of bubonic plague linked to people eating marmot meat in its western Khovd province last week.
Authorities in Russia's Altai region, which borders Kazakhstan, China and Mongolia, said officials were patrolling the area to enforce a ban on hunting marmots and to warn people about the dangers, TASS news agency reported.
The local branch of Rospotrebnadzor, the consumer health watchdog, said the cases across the border did not pose a threat to people in Altai, TASS reported.
The bubonic plague, known as the "Black Death" in the Middle Ages, is a highly infectious and often fatal disease that is spread mostly by rodents. Bubonic plague outbreaks have become increasingly rare.
- Japan floods, mudslides kill 44
- China 'pulling back troops' after deadly border clash
- Touching Kaaba to be banned during this year’s Hajj
- Pakistan's health minister contracts COVID-19
- India is third worst-hit country with virus cases
- 8 people believed dead in Idaho plane crash
- Qatar virus cases top 100,000
- Trump falsely claims ‘99%’ of virus cases are ‘harmless’
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Andrew Kishore, celebrated playback singer, dies at 64
- A bird's-eye view of Bangladesh’s first expressway
- BB removes ONE Bank Chairman Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury over loan delinquency
- Medical technologists stage sit-in, threaten strike for ‘deserved recognition’
- Police arrest Crest Securities owner, wife who vanished after shuttering brokerage house
- Bangladesh restaurants slowly reopen after lockdown. But owners stare into abyss
- India allows import through Benapole after Bangladesh exporters’ tit-for-tat move
- Bangladesh registers 3,201 virus cases, 44 deaths in daily count
- Biman flies to London only, suspends other international flights
- Uber, Postmates agree on $2.65bn all-stock deal