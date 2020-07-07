Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2020 09:33 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2020 10:01 PM BdST
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after repeatedly brushing aside protective measures and defying guidelines, even a court order, to wear masks in public and practise physical distancing.
He disclosed the development during a television interview on Tuesday after months of denying the seriousness of the pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 65,000 Brazilians.
Brazil, Latin America's largest country, has the world's second-largest outbreak, with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases, behind the United States.
The 65-year-old took a test Monday night after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including a fever.
As Brazilians awaited the results of the president’s latest coronavirus test, messages posted on social media illustrated how polarised the country had become, The New York Times reported.
Two trending hashtags on Twitter Tuesday morning were #ForçaBolsonaro and #ForçaCorona, the first sending the president strength and the other effectively expressing hope that the president falls ill.
Citing the television interview, Reuters said he was in good health despite running a fever.
In the interview broadcast on state-run TV Brasil, Bolsonaro said he began feeling ill on Sunday and has been taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug with unproven effectiveness against COVID-19.
Several of his aides have tested positive for the virus in recent months. Most recently, he attended a luncheon hosted on Saturday by the American Ambassador in Brazil, Todd Chapman, to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. Pictures showed neither wearing a mask.
The US embassy in Brasilia said on Monday that the ambassador had no symptoms, but would undergo testing and is "taking precautions", according to Reuters.
