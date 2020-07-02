US Vice President Pence: China's Hong Kong law is a 'betrayal': CNBC interview
Published: 02 Jul 2020
US Vice President Mike Pence told CNBC on Thursday that China’s new law on Hong Kong is a betrayal of an international agreement.
“The national security law that China passed and now is imposing on Hong Kong is a - it’s a betrayal of the international agreement that they signed, and ultimately it’s unacceptable to freedom-loving people around the world,” he said.
