Ghislaine Maxwell, associate of Jeffrey Epstein, is arrested
>>Nicole Hong and Benjamin Weiser, The New York Times
Published: 02 Jul 2020 09:43 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2020 09:43 PM BdST
Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday on criminal charges linked to his alleged sex-trafficking operation, according to a law enforcement official.
Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire, officials said.
The arrest came nearly a year after Epstein was charged in a federal indictment with sexually exploiting and abusing dozens of underage girls at his mansion in Manhattan, his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and other locations between at least 2002 and 2005.
The indictment said he paid the girls — at least one as young as 14 — to give him massages while they were nude or topless, in encounters that typically included sex acts.
Epstein hanged himself in August in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, where he was jailed pending trial on the federal sex-trafficking charges.
Maxwell, a longtime confidante and companion of Epstein’s, had for years been accused of helping to procure and groom young girls for the financier, including instructing them on how to pleasure Epstein sexually.
The daughter of the British publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell also helped manage Epstein’s properties and introduced him to the high-profile celebrities and business executives who would form his social circle.
Lawsuits have accused Maxwell of managing a network of recruiters that Epstein relied on to entice young and often financially strapped girls and women into his scheme, promising he would help them with their education and careers.
“They were like partners in a business,” Epstein’s house manager, Janusz Banasiak, said in a deposition.
“She orchestrated the whole thing for Jeffrey,” one of Epstein’s accusers, Sarah Ransome, who sued him in 2017, told The New York Times in an interview.
© 2020 New York Times News Service
- Myanmar jade mine landslide kills 126
- Russians grant Putin right to extend his rule until 2036
- Other deaths spike in virus-hit India
- Food poisoning hits some 3,500 in Japan's Yashio city schools
- Afghan contractor delivered bounties to kill Americans: officials
- Man arrested over toppling of slave trader statue
- US House bill targets banks amid fears over HK law
- HK police arrest more than 300 in protest against new law
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny Bangladesh worker non-payment accusations as imbroglio
- Latifur Rahman, chairman of Transcom Group, dies at 75
- Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal travels to London for treatment
- Oxford University has seen 'right sort of immune response' in potential COVID-19 vaccine trial: scientist
- Government to lift age limit for technical diploma courses
- Bangladesh's virus caseload tops 153,000; another 38 die
- Quota system in BCS jobs comes to an end
- 126 killed as Myanmar jade mine collapse buries workers
- Bangladesh records two-thirds of 150,000 COVID-19 cases in June
- Kuwait suspends army official for taking bribe from Bangladesh MP