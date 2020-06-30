UK COVID-19 death toll nears 55,000 including suspected cases
Published: 30 Jun 2020 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 04:10 PM BdST
The United Kingdom's suspected COVID-19 death toll has hit 54,852, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underlines the country's status as one of the worst hit in the world.
The Reuters tally comprises fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to June 19, and up to June 21 in Scotland. It also includes more recent hospital deaths.
Unlike the lower death toll published daily by the government which health officials said on Monday stood at 43,575, the death certificate figures include suspected cases.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to announce an infrastructure investment programme later on Tuesday to help revitalise the economy after the coronavirus lockdown.
But the large death toll means criticism over his handling of the pandemic - that Britain was too slow to impose a lockdown or protect the elderly in care homes - is likely to persist.
A Reuters Special Report on Monday detailed a series of missteps and failures by officials and government agencies that doctors and epidemiologists say cost lives.
Johnson has said the government has followed the best scientific advice and in April described its response to the pandemic as an "apparent success".
The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which updates the figures on a weekly basis, said on Tuesday the number of deaths involving COVID-19 in England and Wales up to June 19 rose to 49,610.
Epidemiologists say excess mortality - deaths from all causes that exceed the five-year average for the time of year - is the best way of gauging deaths from a disease outbreak because it is internationally comparable.
Britain has fared badly, with around 65,000 more people than usual dying during this year's pandemic - although the increase appears to have petered out.
Deaths from all causes in England and Wales during the week to June 19 fell below the five-year average for first time since mid-March, the ONS said.
- EU to let visitors in from 14 countries
- Spies, commandos warned of Russian bounties months ago
- Former French PM jailed over public funds scam
- Scores of children killed in Philippines drug war
- India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps
- People with negative test allowed to enter Abu Dhabi
- Trump shares video of armed couple confronting protesters
- 'This is not even close to being over': WHO
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Video shows terrifying moments of Buriganga launch capsize
- Man miraculously survives 13 hours of launch capsize in Dhaka
- Dhaka’s Postogola Bridge develops crack after being hit by rescue vessel
- Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 32
- Bangladesh reports 4,014 new virus cases, a daily record; another 45 die
- Bangladesh eases rules for investors to park untaxed money in stocks
- Buriganga launch disaster was not an accident: state minister
- Bangladesh reports 64 new virus deaths, a daily record; caseload crosses 145,000
- Hasina questions ‘abnormal’ Tk 200m monthly bills for DMCH medics
- Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin dies from COVID-19