Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over killing of top general
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jun 2020 07:10 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2020 07:10 PM BdST
Iran has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday, according to the Fars news agency.
The United States killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, with a drone strike in Iraq on Jan 3. Washington accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on US forces in the region.
Alqasimehr said the warrants had been issued on charges of murder and terrorist action. He said Iran had asked Interpol to issue a "red notice" for Trump and the other individuals the Islamic Republic accuses of taking part in the killing of Soleimani.
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks following the US Military airstrike against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq, in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, Jan 3, 2020. REUTERS
He said Iran would continue to pursue the matter after Trump's time in office ends.
The killing of Soleimani brought the United States and Iran to the brink of armed conflict after Iran retaliated by firing missiles at American targets in Iraq several days later.
- Trump retweets racist video
- 1 dead in US protest shooting
- Trump denies being told about Russian bounties
- UK's top senior civil servant steps down
- 2 die in US Walmart centre shooting
- Mississippi moves to change its state flag
- Global virus cases exceed 10 million
- India seeks extradition of suspected Mumbai attack mastermind
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Death toll from Buriganga launch capsize rises to 32
- Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin dies from COVID-19
- Domestic aide to Bashundhara chairman found dead in apparent ‘suicide’
- Papia case: ACC digs out Tk 40m in ‘illegal assets’
- Pandemic has reshaped millions of lives in Bangladesh. President Hamid is no exception
- Bangladesh reports 4,014 new virus cases, a daily record; another 45 die
- Government to impose fees on coronavirus tests
- Wife of Minister Mozammel Haque dies from COVID-19
- South Point School in Dhaka holds admission tests in pandemic
- Bangladesh to send 25,000 jute workers into early retirement