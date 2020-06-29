1 dead after man shoots into crowd at protest in US
>> Austin Ramzy, The New York Times
Published: 29 Jun 2020 01:39 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2020 01:39 AM BdST
One man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting Saturday evening in a park where protesters against police violence have gathered for weeks in Louisville, Kentucky, authorities said.
Videos posted online showed a man standing on the edge of Jefferson Square Park firing more than a dozen shots that sent protesters scrambling for shelter among tents and park benches.
One man died at the scene, and another person who was shot was found across the street at the Hall of Justice and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement.
The police cleared the park to investigate the shooting.
“Detectives are trying to gather as much information as possible in order to identify all who were involved in the incident,” the police said.
There was no indication of any arrests.
“I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered,” Greg Fischer, the mayor of Louisville, said on Facebook. “It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene.”
Louisville has been a centre of the protests against police violence following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in police custody in Minneapolis last month.
Floyd’s death renewed focus on Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African American emergency room technician, who was shot and killed by Louisville police who were serving a search warrant at her apartment. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, had been in bed when officers entered after midnight. The police were executing a so-called no-knock warrant, which allows them to enter without identifying themselves. The police have said they did knock and identify themselves, an assertion Taylor’s relatives dispute.
During the encounter, Walker fired his gun, hitting an officer in the leg, and the police opened fire, hitting Taylor at least eight times. The warrant was issued as part of a drug investigation, but no drugs were found in the apartment.
The Louisville police have dismissed one of the officers who opened fire, Brett Hankison, saying he violated their policy on the use of deadly force by “wantonly and blindly” firing 10 shots in Taylor’s apartment. The Louisville city council has also voted to ban no-knock warrants.
©2020 The New York Times Company
- 1 dead in US protest shooting
- Trump denies being told about Russian bounties
- UK's top senior civil servant steps down
- 2 die in US Walmart centre shooting
- Mississippi moves to change its state flag
- Global virus cases exceed 10 million
- India seeks extradition of suspected Mumbai attack mastermind
- Princeton to drop Woodrow Wilson's name from school
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- South Point School in Dhaka holds admission tests in pandemic
- Thousands in western Myanmar flee as army plans operations, monitors say
- Chinese firm says coronavirus vaccine candidate shows promise in human test
- Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny Bangladesh worker non-payment accusations as imbroglio
- Bangladesh to send 25,000 jute workers into early retirement
- Bangladesh finalises antibody test policy as virus cases keep surging
- Bangladesh loses three more doctors to COVID-19 in two days
- How the world missed COVID-19’s silent spread
- Bangladesh reports 43 more virus deaths, 3,809 new infections
- Pandemic has reshaped millions of lives in Bangladesh. President Hamid is no exception